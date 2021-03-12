Show Links
Pupils at Aberdeen school self-isolating after a positive Covid case detected

by Callum Main
12/03/2021, 3:33 pm Updated: 12/03/2021, 6:07 pm
© Kami Thomson / DCT MediaPupils at Mile End have been asked to self-isolate

Pupils in a class at an Aberdeen school have been told to self-isolate after a positive case of coronavirus was identified.

Parents with children at Mile End school were informed of the news today.

As a result of the positive result, pupils in a junior class have been asked to isolate for 10 days.

The council do not believe any staff will be required to isolate.

