Pupils at Aberdeen primary school self-isolating after positive Covid-19 case

A number of pupils at an Aberdeen primary school have been advised to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 case.

Parents of pupils from Hazlehead Primary were contacted by the Test and Protect team on Wednesday informing them of the confirmed case.

A message sent to affected pupils said they had been identified as a close contact of someone who had tested positive for coronvirus and advised they self-isolate until December 27.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware of a positive case and contact tracers are contacting families to advise of the need to self-isolate.”

The latest update from the Scottish Government showed there had been 79 cases confirmed in Aberdeen since Tuesday and 56 in Aberdeenshire.