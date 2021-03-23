Pupils and teachers flee terrifying fire at Northfield Academy

Pupils and teachers were forced to flee to safety after a fire broke out at a Northfield Academy.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing across the city from Northfield Academy when the blaze started at 1.45 pm yesterday.

The smoke could be seen from 30 miles out to sea.

Emergency crews put the blaze out at around 3.15pm and there were no reports of any injuries.

Five fire appliances were called to the school with firefighters using a height appliance to tackle the flames.

Pupils and teachers were evacuated from the Granitehill Place site and sent home for the day.

The school will be closed today as an investigation into the cause of the blaze continues.

It is understood workers were carrying out felt repairs on the roof when the drama unfolded.

Residents have spoken about the dramatic moment a “massive bang” came from the secondary school moments before it went on fire.

Sinead Carlin lives across the road from the secondary and said she saw teachers and pupils leave the building.

She said the noise of the explosion gave her a huge fright and it made her scream.

She said: “I was in the back garden hanging washing when the smoke appeared.”

Sinead added: “I went round the front to see the school ablaze it was awful to see as all the children and teachers were running to the opposite end of the school across the lane to the playing fields. The teachers were calm and organised from what I could see.

“About 10 minutes later while I was walking up the lane to collect my twins from Quarryhill Primary there was a massive bang and I actually screamed with the fright I got.

“I looked across the lane to the school to see flames high up from the rooftop where the fire was.”

Swetha Akshita, who lives near the scene of the fire, said: “My friends were standing outside enjoying the sun and saw thick black smoke above them. They came in quickly and we went our bedroom on the first floor. We could see the fire directly from there.

“There was thick black smoke coming from the building. We heard siren sounds everywhere, saw the ambulance and fire engine going the area.

“In the matter of a few seconds, the fire got bigger, the flames were massive. We also heard a loud bang. That was the most scary part. It was quite loud.”

Caroline Stewart, who lives across the road from the school said she was terrified to see the flames “shooting” into the sky.

She said: “Looking from my window I could see the smoke from the school, then the teachers and kids coming out – everyone was running.

“Flames were shooting into the sky really high and then next thing there was a huge explosion.

“The fire brigade came and police were also running over to nearby houses telling people to get away from their windows.

“It was scary, I was shaking. I’ve never been so scared, it was frightening.”

Kerry Morrice was thankful her niece, who attends Northfield Academy, said she had helped to comfort one very upset young teenager as she left the school.

The 38-year-old said: “My niece thankfully wasn’t in school today but could have been.

“However, I did speak with a pupil who was crying outside the school, she was in panic mode and in fear.

“It was horrible to see.”

Guy Ingerson, who lives a street away, said he heard an “almighty bang” and went out to investigate.

“We went outside and just saw a massive column of smoke,” he said.

“When we heard the bang we could feel it too, it almost felt like the house shook a little.

“It’s quite dramatic.”

Mr Ingerson, who is standing as a Greens candidate in the upcoming Holyrood elections, said the fire crews were at the scene within five or 10 minutes and quickly took charge of the scene.

“I’m just hoping that everyone is OK,” he said. “When I went up to have a closer look, there were workers on the roof with high-vis jackets on.”

One man who lives in the area filmed the fire and explosion on video.

The man who asked not to be named, said: “The smoke was right up over my house.

“I saw flames at the side of gas bottles on the roof and then there was a big explosion, it was really loud.

“After that there were heaps of people out in the street trying to see what had happened and it was about 15 minutes before that turned into seeing the emergency services everywhere.”

‘Thank you to the emergency services’

Local MP Kirsty Blackman said it was a “massive sigh of relief” as the news of there being no casualties filtered through.

She said: “Thank you to emergency services mobilised in Northfield. I hope everyone is safe.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said it was “devastating” to see an incident like this.

“It’s devastating to see an incident like this at Northfield Academy which was undergoing roof repairs at the time of the fire.

“There were no reported casualties following the fire which was contained to the roof area of the school.

“I commend the fantastic emergency services who reacted quickly to ensure the blaze was brought under control and the area was cordoned off.

“Staff also deserve great praise for remaining calm and safely evacuating pupils from the school.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Northfield Academy was evacuated after a fire broke out. Thankfully there were no casualties and we thank Scottish Fire and Rescue and Police Scotland crews for their help and assistance.

“All pupils and staff were sent home and parents are being kept informed.

“The school building will be closed to assess fire and water damage and a decision will be made then for the rest of the week. Alternate provision has been made for pupils’ education.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.43pm on March 22 to reports of a fire at Northfield Academy, Granitehill Place, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised four appliances and one aerial rescue pump to the incident.

“Crews have now left the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 1.50pm to a report of a fire at a school in Granitehill Place, Aberdeen, on March 22.

“Officers attended to assist colleagues in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with local road closures.”

Northfield Academy was opened in 1956 and it has around 800 pupils. Douglas Watt is the school’s current headteacher after being appointed in 2020.