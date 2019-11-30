Pupil welcomed to new north-east campus

A north-east school pupil has been welcomed onto the site of a new community campus to carry out work experience.

Jack McCranor, who attends St Andrew’s School, was welcomed onto the new £55 million Inverurie Community Campus for the day yesterday after receiving an invitation from Bill Robertson, executive chairman of Robertson Group.

The 12-year-old had previously met the chairman and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a tour of the new facility, which is due to open in Spring next year.

While there, he expressed an interest in learning more about modern construction, as it is something he is fascinated by.

As a result, the team at the Inverurie Community Campus organised the opportunity for Jack to join them for a day, allowing him to learn and experience how his own new school is being built, and see how the associated facilities which are also planned for the site come together.

Jack was given the chance to learn more about modern construction methods being used by Robertson on the project, and also had the opportunity to see the ongoing work close up.