Pupil tests positive for Covid-19 at Aberdeen secondary school

A number of people have been told to self-isolate after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19 at an Aberdeen school.

Public health officials working with Aberdeen City Council identified a case of the disease at St Machar Academy in the city.

However, the school remains open to all pupils and staff who have not been identified as close contacts of the pupil who tested positive.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “We are investigating a single case of Covid-19 linked with St Machar Academy in Aberdeen.

“Close contacts have been identified and advised to self-isolate.

“We are working closely with Aberdeen City Council and the school is open to pupils and staff not required to self-isolate.”