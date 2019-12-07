Pupil found with blade at north-east primary school

A child brought a blade into a north-east primary school, it has emerged.

Staff at the school in Moray realised on Wednesday morning that the pupil had a small tool with a blade in his possession, The Press and Journal reported.

In a letter that was issued to all pupils of the school to give to their parents after the school day, staff stressed the blade had not been exposed at any time.

When staff asked for the knife, the child promptly handed it over and the letter stated there was no attempt to use the weapon to harm another child.

A spokesman for Moray Council said: “When the small knife was seen by a member of staff it was dealt with quickly and efficiently.

“The pupil was not threatening anyone and no children were in any danger.”

Police confirmed that they had been called out to the school after it was reported. Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.