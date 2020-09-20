Pupil at Aberdeen school tests positive for Covid-19

Some pupils at an Aberdeen secondary school are being asked to isolate following a confirmed case of Covid-19.

A number of youngsters at Bridge of Don Academy are being asked to isolate for 14 days after a pupil tested positive for the disease.

Those asked to remain at home have been identified as “close contacts” – but the school will remain open to all other pupils following discussions with public health chiefs.

Head teacher Daphne McWilliam has written to parents advising them of the positive test, and described the decision to ask some students to isolate as a “precaution”.

The school is the third in the city to confirm a case of Covid-19, after cases were also discovered at Oldmachar Academy and Kittybrewster Primary.

Mrs McWilliam said: “I would want to reassure parents and carers that there is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 at Bridge of Don Academy and that the school has very good control measures in place.

“The strength of the control measures has enabled Public Health to advise that the school remain open to the vast majority of young people.

“I realise that this is unsettling news and want to reassure you that decisions have been made following a robust risk assessment process with public health.”

Mrs McWilliam has also urged parents to ensure their children isolate and are tested for coronavirus if they develop symptoms, such as a fever, cough or change in their sense of taste or smell.