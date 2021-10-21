Punk rock grandad weeps after being found not guilty of terror charge

A grandfather who claimed he was a punk rocker not a terrorist broke down in tears today after a jury cleared him of a terror charge.

Barry Simpson downloaded two bomb-making manuals and had made searches on YouTube for “make a napalm lightbulb” and “make a fertiliser bomb”, the trial was told.

When police searched his home near Elgin in June 2018 they found copies of The Anarchists Cookbook and CIA Improvised Sabotage Devices, which contained instructions on making explosives, on his computer.