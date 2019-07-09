Pudsey kicks off £30,000 for north-east trust

A north-east charity has been awarded a five-figure sum thanks to Children in Need.

The Denis Law Legacy Trust received £29,600 to help it provide activities for disadvantaged children and young people in Aberdeen.

The grant, awarded by the BBC charity’s small grants programme, will be used to provide more streetsport sessions including football, dance and tennis.

Mark Williams, chief operating officer at The Denis Law Legacy Trust, said: “With this funding we’ll be able to provide physical activity opportunities for young people living in Aberdeen and facing various challenges.

“We hope that by taking part in these activities we’ll be able to develop their skills and raise their aspirations for the future.”

The Denis Law Legacy Trust’s streetsport was set up in 2006 and since then has delivered a range of free-to-access programmes.

The programmes are aimed at increasing young people’s self-esteem through physical activity.

It was thanks to the trust’s work that Scotland’s first Cruyff Court was created on Catherine Street, near George Street, in 2017.

A second Cruyff Court is planned for Girdleness Road in Torry.

Janet Morton, senior national officer for BBC Children in Need in Scotland, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve awarded a new grant to The Denis Law Legacy Trust in Aberdeen.

“Over the coming months and years we look forward to seeing the positive impact the project will have on the young people in the local community,” she continued.

There are currently 11 projects across the city that Children in Need is funding.

To date the British public has raised more than £1 billion for children and young people facing disadvantage across the UK.

To find out more about the grant programmes or for information on how to apply for funding go to bbc.co.uk/pudsey/grants