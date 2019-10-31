Pubs and castles feature on list of north-east’s most haunted sites

Spooky tales from some of the most haunted places in the north-east have been laid bare to visitors celebrating Halloween.

Visit Aberdeenshire has revealed that spirits have been making their presence known in castles, hotels, museums and even pubs.

Beer taps have been mysteriously turned on, strange laughter noises heard in buildings and doors have been seen shaking.

Balmoral Castle is one of the top tourist attractions in the region and is claimed to be haunted by the ghost of Queen Victoria’s companion and close friend John Brown.

He was buried on the estate after he died at the age of 56 as a result of an infection in 1883.

Both Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II have reportedly seen his ghost in a corrider and have felt his presence.

The Green Lady is claimed to have frightened visitors at Crathes Castle near Banchory.

She is claimed to be the figure of a former servant who fell pregnant out of wedlock and fled the castle never to be seen again.

In 1800, workmen discovered the skeleton of a woman and child beneath the hearthstone of the fireplace.

James Henderson, operations manager for the National Trust for Scotland, which runs the attraction, said: “I’ve had to be in the castle late at night more times than I care to remember, and there’s a definite presence that’s quite palpable. I know that many volunteers and staff over the years have glimpsed something out of the corner of their eye, with many reporting a sudden drop in temperature.

“Three years ago visitors to the castle caught what appeared to be a mysterious figure in the background of a photo they took – they were adamant that there was no-one there as they were pointing the camera.

“Whether you believe ghosts are real or just stories, they are a reminder of times and people past and part of the fabric of our history.”

The ghost of a former member of staff at His Majesty’s Theatre is claimed to haunt the corridors of the historic building.

Jake, the theatre ghost, was killed in 1942 at the age of 69. He was struck on the head by a rapidly spinning winch handle after he attempted to put the brake on a lift transporting circus horses to the lower floor.

He is said to make his presence known in various ways – through cold spots in the building and the clip-clop noise of horse hooves.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Performing Arts, which runs the theatre, said: “Tragedy did strike HMT in 1942 when a member of staff named Jake was killed.

“Ever since, there have been numerous ghost sightings and unexplained noises, as well as stories from staff and performers of items being moved around backstage.

“Jake’s tragic story is told during our backstage tours, along with other mysterious tales of spooky goings-on at the theatre.”

Pubs across the region are also said to be haunted, including Ma Cameron’s, the oldest pub in Aberdeen. Bar staff there said they have the feeling they are being watched, and have seen beer taps turned on spontaneously, as well as hearing knocks from an empty room upstairs.

There have also been incidents involving cloths and mop buckets flying across the room in the Krakatoa bar.

Visit Aberdeenshire chief executive officer Chris Foy said: “The region is alive with haunted tales ranging from fables of ghosts lingering in pubs and walking the corridors of our castles to phantoms lurking around His Majesty’s Theatre.

“Halloween’s popularity is rising, but whether visitors are of a spooky persuasion or not, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire is the perfect destination to enjoy the best of the autumn season.”

For information on more spooky places in the area visit http://bit.ly/2qUZRVN