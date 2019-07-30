Public warned over selling cars and motorbikes on social media following spate of thefts

Members of the public are being warned of the risks of giving out too much information on social media when selling cars and motorbikes online.

Since May, three motorbikes, two quad bikes, two electric bikes, a mini motorbike and a Landrover Discovery have been taken from properties across Aberdeenshire, including the Deeside area, Kingswells, Westhill and the Ellon area.

Two men, a 27-year-old and a 24-year-old, have been charged in connection with the thefts of electric bicycles from a property in Kingswells, with both expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Inquiries into the other thefts are still ongoing.

People looking to sell a vehicle on social media are urged to be careful with the information they giveaway online as it may help thieves target their property.

Advice from officers include taking the vehicle to a public area, like a car park, when taking pictures for any adverts.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “As a result of these incidents I would like to advise anyone thinking of posting details about motorbikes or vehicles for sale on social media to be wary of disclosing locations and personal information.

“I would suggest providing rough indications of location and be mindful when photographing items for sale.

“Taking photographs in your driveway could assist a thief identify your home.

“Another option is photographing your vehicle elsewhere, for example in a public car park or location which doesn’t identify where you live.

“Two men are due to appear in court having been charged in relation to the theft in Kingswells.

“Our inquiries into the other incidents are currently ongoing however we are treating them as linked.

“If anyone recalls seeing unusual or suspicious behaviour in any of the areas targeted I would ask that they call Police Scotland on 101 with this information which can be passed to Aberdeen CID.

“Similarly if anyone has recently had items for sale online and experienced any suspicious activity after posting the advert then please also call in with details.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101. Information can also be given anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.