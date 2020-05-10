North-east residents urged to seek help for eyecare

Optometrists are continuing to offer vital eye examinations and emergency procedures for people across the north-east, despite the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

With the help of volunteers at NHS funded eyecare treatment centres, members of the public are still able to access advice and care from optometrists via video link.

Five specialist centres across Grampian are equipped with state-of-the-art teleophthalmology technology that allows the results of remote consultations to be shared with an off-site specialist.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

There are two centres in the city centre, two centres in Aberdeenshire and one centre in Moray currently offering this service to the public.

Optometric advisor to NHS Grampian, Stephen McPherson, said: “Lockdown is affecting all of our lives and there are real concerns that people are delaying accessing essential health services due to the ongoing situation.

“Our message is clear – the NHS is still open for business at the point of need and, in this case, anyone who has concerns or queries about their eye health should contact their community optometrist immediately.

“The number of eye health issues which can be dealt with through a video consultation is remarkably high – and if an emergency procedure is required we can carry that out too.”