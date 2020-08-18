Public urged to make views known on Aberdeen licensing applications

Members of the public have been urged to make their views known on licensing applications in the city.

At a private meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board, councillors reviewed how they can give greater scrutiny to applications for occasional licenses.

The licenses have been used to facilitate beer tents in the city centre – and councillors say there has been some “negative feedback” from the public.

However, they have now been told applications can only legally be brought before the board if there are objections from the public, police of licensing standards officers.

As a result, they have urged the public to make any objections known.

Midstocket/Rosemount councillor Bill Cormie said: “There has been a lot of negative feedback on some of the beer tents so its important that people submit their comments officially which could then see the occasional licenses go before the board.

“This means that the application will receive a greater level of scrutiny which i am sure will be welcomed by the public.”

Tillydrone/Seaton/Old Aberdeen councillor Alex McLellan, a member of the board, added: “I was pleased that following my calls, a meeting took place albeit in private.

“It is key that the public are engaged in the process and that is something the administration can definitely improve.”

Licensing convener Marie Boulton declined to comment.