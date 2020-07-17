Public urged to comment on Aberdeen local development plan

The public have been urged to comment on an important Aberdeen planning document.

The Proposed Aberdeen Local Development plan will shape the future land use of the city and guide planning decisions including housing developments.

It was approved by councillors in March and is now out to public consultation.

The plan includes several policy changes to encourage more tourism and cultural activities in the city centre.

One proposal will change the Union Street retail frontage policy to an active, which will allow for a greater range of uses.

This is in response to a decline in demand for purely retail premises along the street.

Health and wellbeing is also a major focus of the plan which ensures that healthcare services are provided.

Climate change is also a big issue, with the proposals aiming to ensure developments are resilient to changing weather patterns as well as protecting assets such as flood plains and carbon-rich soils.

The public consultation period on the plan finishes on August 31.

Aberdeen City Council planning development management committee convener councillor Marie Boulton said: “We welcome comments from the public about the content of the proposed plan.

“The Proposed Local Development Plan will help the City Council and private planners and developers to continue to create a city that’s a fantastic place for everyone to live, work and visit.”

Much of the content of the Proposed Plan remains similar that in the 2017 Local Development Plan.

However, several new opportunity sites have been identified.

These are:

Cloverhill – residential development (previously employment land);

North Denmore – residential;

site at Dubford – residential;

Balgownie Area 4 – residential;

Silverburn House – residential;

former Cordyce School – housing, garden centre and/or health and fitness;

former Bucksburn Primary School – medical centre or residential;

Central Park Dyce – medical centre;

Old Skene Road – residential;

Kingsford – new stadium and training facilities;

St Fitticks Park and Doonies – Energy Transition Zone;

Summerfield House, Eday Road – Residential;

Woodend Hospital – Residential;

Hazlehead Park – hotel and equestrian Centre;

Granitehill – residential;

152 Don Street Old Aberdeen – residential;

Denburn Valley – City Centre Masterplan Intervention Area;

Former Raeden Centre – residential;

Frederick Street – small brownfield opportunity,

Mastrick Clinic – uses supporting Mastrick Neighbourhood Centre;

Queen’s Square – City Centre Masterplan Intervention Area;

Urquhart Building, City Hospital – residential;

Resource Centre, City Hospital – small scale retail, commercial or office;

Kaimhill Outdoor Centre – residential;

Union Street West – City Centre Masterplan Intervention Area;

Tillydrone Primary School – new primary school;

Station Gateway – City Centre Masterplan Intervention Area;

Castlegate and Castlehill – City Centre Masterplan Intervention Area;

North Dee – City Centre Masterplan Intervention Area;

Torry Waterfront – City Centre Masterplan Intervention Area;

Heart of the City – City Centre Masterplan Intervention Area;

Tillyoch, Peterculter – residential;

Craigton, Peterculter and Royal Devenick Park – residential.

Another feature of the plan is an Energy Transition Zone beside the new Aberdeen South Harbour, to capitalise on Aberdeen’s expertise and location when the global energy sector shifts from fossil-based systems to renewable energy sources such as wind, tidal and solar.

Two sites have been identified for this at St Fitticks Park and Doonies and a new policy will allow for the development, production, assembly, storage and/or distribution of infrastructure required to support low-carbon and renewable energy-related industries.

Comments from the public can be submitted to Aberdeen City Council online at: http://consultation.aberdeencity.gov.uk/planning/proposedplan2020 or by email to: ldp@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Electronic responses are preferable as council staff are working remotely due to coronavirus.

Once the council has received all representations on the plan it will make a response to the broad issues raised and bring these before a meeting of all councillors.

After this, if there are any unresolved issues, these will then be considered by a Reporter, appointed by Scottish Ministers, who will issue conclusions and recommendations which the local authority must take on board before adopting the Plan.

The Proposed Plan, and supporting documents, can be found at https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/planning-and-building/local-development-plan/aberdeen-local-development-plan/aberdeen-local-development-plan-review.