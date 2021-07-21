Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Public told to ‘flood minister with emails’ over St Fittick’s Park plans

By Jamie Hall
21/07/2021, 11:45 am
The Greens have told campaigners to "flood" Michael Matheson over the plans.
Campaigners have been urged to “flood” the Scottish Government with emails over plans to build an energy transition zone on green space in Torry.

Last year Aberdeen City Council announced plans for the zone on a 70-acre site, which would include St Fittick’s Park and Doonies Rare Breeds Farm.

The facility would be part of radical proposals designed to safeguard the future of the north-east’s economy and reduce the region’s reliance on oil and gas.

However, a row has erupted over the use of the site amid accusations community campaigners had been “ridden roughshod over” in their bid to save one of the few remaining green areas in Torry.

The St Fittick’s area was chosen due to its proximity to the new South Harbour development at Nigg Bay, which is due to begin opening by the end of this year.

Scottish Government ministers have already pledged £26 million in funding towards the project.

Scotland facing ‘nature emergency’

However, the Scottish Greens, who are supportive of the energy scheme but want empty industrial units and land in Altens to be used instead, have launched a campaign calling for a rethink.

Last week the party’s north-east regional MSP Maggie Chapman visited protesters at the site, claiming there is “a lot of anger” in the community.

North-east Green MSP Maggie Chapman visited St Fittick’s Park last week.

Now party bosses have urged members of the public to “flood” Holyrood energy minister Michael Matheson’s inbox in a bid to “ensure access to funding is conditional on the use of existing industrial sites”.

“We are in a nature emergency with one in nine species in Scotland under threat, and need to protect these habitats, not lose them,” they said.

“The Scottish Government has pledged £26m to the energy transition zone. Locally, residents support the transition away from fossil fuels but oppose the destruction of St Fittick’s Park and Doonies Farm.

“The Scottish Greens are calling for existing industrial locations in Aberdeen to be used instead as part of a socially and environmentally just transition to renewables.”

Location ‘crucial’ for transition zone

Council leaders and directors of ETZ Ltd, the company set up to drive the project forward, have claimed the zone will lead to improved career prospects for people in Torry and the surrounding area.

Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of ETZ Ltd, said the location is necessary because of the large number of wind power firms operating close to Aberdeen.

The South Harbour is due to begin a phased opening later this year,

“Having the energy transition zone located in close proximity to the new deepwater Aberdeen South Harbour to support offshore wind activities is crucial in terms of attracting potential investors,” she added.

“It is important to note that a key focus of this proposal is developing various existing brownfield sites for energy transition related uses – both in East Tullos and Altens – and these locations are key to a thriving cluster within the heart of the energy transition zone.”

Scottish Government officials say they have encouraged the city council and ETZ Ltd to work with groups so the project is developed “with sensitivity to the environment and local community”.

“The Energy Transition Zone in Aberdeen is a hugely exciting project that promises to accelerate our journey to net-zero whilst creating thousands of new jobs as part of our plans for a just transition,” a spokesman added.