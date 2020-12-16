A public convenience in a north-east town reopened today having been closed since March.

Aberdeenshire Council bosses have decided to make the toilet on Stonehaven’s Margaret Street available for use

It is reopening following safety tests and cleaning but due to local authority staff focusing on the town centre loo the facility at the harbours will be closed.

Council chiefs said with the town centre being busier in the run-up to Christmas it is “beneficial” to offer people somewhere to spend a penny.

Kincardine and Mearns area manager Bruce Stewart explained: “A number of community groups approached us with a view to reopening the Margaret Street facilities and with the town centre becoming busier during the forthcoming festive period it was considered that would be beneficial.

“Having also taken into consideration our budgetary constraints, the fact that the Boardwalk is currently closed due to improvement works and use of the harbour toilets is likely to be dropping, it was agreed to temporarily close the harbour and reopen Margaret Street.

“With an anticipated increase in footfall in the town centre, we are mindful that residents and visitors will want to pay particular attention to hygiene and hand-washing and our town centre facilities will help accommodate that.”