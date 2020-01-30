North-east public to help picture the effects of time and tide on coastline

A new interactive scheme to monitor how the coastline evolves has been launched in a north-east town.

CoastSnap is the first initiative of its kind in Scotland and allows members of the public to be actively involved in collecting vital data for beach monitoring.

The first place chosen for this is Stonehaven, following a study completed in 2019 into the coastal flood and erosion risk within Stonehaven Bay by Aberdeenshire Council.

CoastSnap has been developed with the aim of better understanding beach behaviour to help the local authority make decisions on how to deal with the coast.

Images of Stonehaven’s coastline can be taken from the same fixed spot using a purpose-built camera frame located at the south end of the beachfront road above the Cowie River.

These can then be uploaded to a dedicated Facebook page or sent via email with a date and time to eventually produce a time-lapse video of how the coastline is evolving.

By utilising known points in the photograph as a reference, it enables the image to be converted and projected in a bird’s eye view.

We're live! Pleased to have launched the first innovative CoastSnap initiative in Scotland in Stonehaven! A collaboration between @Aberdeenshire and @JBAConsulting Follow us here or on Facebook pic.twitter.com/IwNIvRzDnz — CoastSnap Stonehaven (@StonehavenSnap) January 25, 2020

JBA Consulting has partnered with Aberdeenshire Council for this innovative scheme and was keen to get as many people involved as possible.

Dr Douglas Pender from the firm said: “Beach environments are under a variety of pressures such as climate change and rising sea levels.

“By using this simple approach, it is hoped a vast amount of information can be gained which ultimately provides knowledge for coastal planners and managers.

“We understand this is the first of these coastal monitoring fixings in Scotland and if the Stonehaven scheme is successful in evaluating beach movement over time, we may consider other locations.”

Aberdeenshire Council said this project was the best way to track the coastline and enable them to make important decisions about it in the future.

Gavin Penman, Aberdeenshire Council’s projects manager (Flood Management, Coastal and Harbours), said: “Natural beaches form the first line of defence against high tides and stormy seas in many coastal towns all over the world. As sea levels are predicted to rise and storms get worse, understanding the behaviour of these natural systems has never been more important and I would encourage residents and visitors alike to take photographs for CoastSnap to help us collect monitoring data.”

Over 10 snaps in the first week! What’s snap of the week I hear you ask? Our vote goes to Martin with this moody number on the 26th. Check them all out on the Facebook page.#coastsnap #citizenscience #stonehaven #YCW2020 pic.twitter.com/fNsRXa54mX — CoastSnap Stonehaven (@StonehavenSnap) January 28, 2020

Photographs sent in can be viewed via social media on Facebook or on Twitter using the #coastsnap, #citizenscience, #stonehaven and #fcerm.

Pictures can also be emailed in, including time and date, to coastsnap@jbaconsulting.co.uk

You can find out more about the wider Stonehaven Bay Coastal Flood Study online, here.