Public to have say on plans to extend major Aberdeen road

A public consultation over plans to extend a major Aberdeen road will start next month.

Changes to South College Street, Palmerston Place and Bank Street were approved at committee last year.

Earlier this year, the use of compulsory purchase orders to secure land for the scheme was also approved.

The multi-million pound project to improve South College Street has been in progress for more than a decade, after the idea was first debated in 2004.

Currently, the council is refining the design and will share their work with residents through a public engagement exercise, due to take place next month.

A small section of land is required to be purchased in order to extend Palmerston Place, connecting South College Street with North Esplanade West.

An extra lane is proposed to be added to Palmerston Place, which will help increase its capacity at peak times.

And an area between Wellington Place and South College Street and a square in the middle of South College Street, Millburn Street and Bank Street are also being acquired.

Under the project, there will also be an additional traffic lane along South College Street between Bank Street and Wellington Place and a new traffic signal controlled junction at the intersection of Palmerston Place and North Esplanade West.

The existing traffic signal junctions at South College Street and Wellington Place would also be altered with additional approach lanes.

There will also be new and altered walking and cycling infrastructure along South College Street and Palmerston Place and reconfigured parking and loading areas on South College Street between Millburn Street and A945 Riverside Drive.

The compulsory order process is currently under way, with the objection period due to end on Friday.

If any objections are received which cannot be resolved by the council, the Scottish Government will arrange for a public local inquiry to be held. There is no set timescale for this to take place, but it can take up to two years to complete.

No work will be able to begin to go ahead until acquisition of the land is completed.

When approved, it was hoped the scheme would be finished by autumn 2021, however the timescales for all projects have been pushed back due to pandemic restrictions.

It was originally budgeted at £5.5 million in November 2017, and is planned to fit in with other traffic-reducing measures such as the AWPR, Diamond Bridge and Haudagain bypass.

It will also help deliver phase two of the city centre masterplan, a 25-year regeneration programme that was adopted by the city council in 2015.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden encouraged anyone with opinions on the scheme to voice them.

He said: “I encourage everyone that has something to say about it to get involved. Now is the chance to air their views.

“It is really the time at the moment for everyone to engage with the process.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Roads engineers are in the process of refining the design and we plan to share our proposals through a public engagement exercise.

“The public engagement was originally intended to happen towards the end of July but unfortunately, due to staff resourcing issues arising as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it is now likely to be some time in August.

“This date however is dependent on staff being available as workloads for coronavirus hopefully decrease.”