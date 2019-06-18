Public to have say on plans to combat climate change on Aberdeen

Plans to combat climate change in the north-east over the next 30 years are to be scrutinised by the public.

The local authority has launched a draft report called Aberdeen Adapts, which looks at what can be done to safeguard the city.

Aberdeen City Council’s climate change goals will be the subject of a consultation.

Priorities include protecting buildings and infrastructure, and safeguarding the natural environment.

The council also wants to increase awareness and understanding of the climate impacts on the city and work on long-term partnerships between the public, private and community sectors.

A total of 15 goals have been set for 2050 to carry out these priorities. It comes after a number of projects have already taken place as part of a bid to mitigate climate change.

These include planting 210,000 trees for every citizen, the development of Hazlehead as a Climate Change Park, nature-based flood schemes at Middlefield and Maidencraig, the Seaton Park wetland project, and increasing green roofs on buildings. The framework has been developed with the UN Sustainable Development Goals in mind.

The report, which was prepared by Aberdeen City Council’s eco team, says: “From wetter weather to warmer temperatures, the climate is changing, and this will bring considerable new challenges for Aberdeen.

“This means our city will need to get ready, adjusting to the impacts and making the most of new opportunities.”

Some of the ways Aberdeen City Council expects to adapt in the future include assessing the vulnerability of buildings, upgrading properties, establishing flexible transport networks, maintaining coastal defences and more.

The report said: “Aberdeen has seen the impacts of severe weather events.

“We just need to think back to the devastating impacts of Storm Frank, when the city experienced intense rainfall and flooding, local businesses were closed, transport was disrupted and people were evacuated from their homes. By getting prepared for climate change, Aberdeen is looking ahead to remain thriving and liveable.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “Climate change affects everyone – the public sector, the private sector and communities across the city – 41 organisations have already helped to shape Aberdeen Adapts, sharing views on ways to work together to increase city resilience and help safeguard our people, economy and place.

“This is an issue that will intensify in the future and so we have been particularly keen to hear the views of our children and young people which is why we have already held six climate change workshops at three of our city schools.”

Alison Stuart, director of Aberdeen Climate Action, welcomed the consultation, and hoped to see the city net zero – consumption equal to the amount of renewable energy created – by 2030.

She said: “It is imperative to understand that there is built-in climate change already happening and it will occur due to our greenhouse gas emissions until now.”

To take part in the consultation visit bit.ly/2RffjoV