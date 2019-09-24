Public to have say on options to protect north-east town against flooding

Residents are being given a chance to have a say on plans to stop devastating floods that hit a north-east town.

Aberdeenshire Council is working alongside Dougall Baillie Associates and JBA Consulting to evaluate the risk of floods in Inverurie and Port Elphinstone.

The local authority has been working with the two firms on studies with a focus on the flooding caused by Storm Frank in 2016.

It caused huge amounts of damage to homes and businesses across the region and also saw hundreds of people affected as homes were evacuated.

As part of the process a public consultation event is being held next month so locals

can give their views on potential flood protection options for Inverurie and Port Elphinstone.

Officials from the local authority alongside Dougall Baillie Associates and JBA Consulting will be on hand to provide more information about the plans.

They will talk through the potential flood defence options and drawings and posters of their proposals will also be displayed.

It is the final opportunity for people to comment on the preferred option.

Colin Wood, chairman of Inverurie Community Council, urged people hit by Storm Frank more than three years ago to make sure they contribute to the process.

He said it is a “good chance” for locals to speak to the consultants working on the flood defences for the town.

Mr Wood said: “It is a drop-in event and I would encourage residents who might be affected by flooding to attend.

“Events like these are a good chance for people to be able to speak to the council’s consultants on flooding and any concerns they may have going forward.

“It really is one of the final events where people will be able to put their views forward as the current appraisal has been ongoing for a while now.

“I’m hoping there will be some visuals and options to show people.”

Councillor Judy Whyte, pictured, who represents Inverurie, said: “This is an opportunity for the local community to feed into potential options being considered for Inverurie and I’d encourage anyone with an interest to come along on October 8 or comment online.

“It is important to note that this is a feasibility study and that any preferred option will be submitted to the Scottish Government to go through a prioritisation process, competing for funding with flood projects across Scotland. No guarantee of implementation can be given at this stage.”

The event is being held at Inverurie Town Hall on Tuesday October 8 between 3pm and 7pm.