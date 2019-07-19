Public to have say on future of Aberdeen’s lap dancing bars

Council chiefs are to launch a public consultation on the future of lap dancing bars in Aberdeen.

Legislation introduced by the Scottish Government allows local authorities to limit the number of sex venues – including setting a zero limit if they wish.

Aberdeen City Council has committed to holding discussions on the issue after the change in legislation.

It applies to so-called “sexual entertainment venues”, but the term is not just limited to lap dancing bars.

It applies to any pub or club that hosts a party night with sexual entertainment more than four times within a year.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Aberdeen City Council will be conducting a relevant consultation, the format of which has yet to be determined. A report will be submitted to Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee in due course.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

News of the consultation was welcomed by north-east businessman Tony Cochrane, pictured, who owns the two Private Eyes venues on Bridge Street and Chapel Street.

He said: “At the minute they are just putting it out to get feedback from the public and I think that is a good thing.

“It doesn’t mean anything at this stage. A consultation is just that.

“This is not going to be a quick process. It could be as much as a couple of years.

“We have already sought legal advice for what may happen and we know where we stand.

“One thing we know is that any restriction would not just apply to female workers – it would affect male workers too. That would have a big impact on things like stag parties and hen parties.

“There are five places currently and there would be a lot of difficulties if the council decided it wanted to limit it to less than that.

“They would not be able to just go in and close places. They would have to explain their reasoning – and how would they decide which ones were to shut?

“There is a long way to go before we get to that point, though. Just now it is all about the consultation, which I think is a good thing because it means people can give their opinions.”

Six council areas in Scotland contain lap dancing bars within their local authority boundaries: Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Fife and Highland, in addition to Aberdeen.

Of those, Glasgow and Edinburgh have already held consultations, while Fife and Highland councils intend to hold them in the future.

Dundee City Council has made “no decision yet” on the issue.

Aberdeenshire Council, which currently has no lap dancing bars, said the matter is under consideration.