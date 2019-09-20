Public to have say on converting Aberdeen’s West End buildings back into homes

Historic buildings in Aberdeen’s West End could return to the residential market under plans to be put out for public consultation.

A draft local planning policy, Developing Along Lanes, was discussed by the city council’s planning development committee yesterday.

The policy provides planning and design guidance for new residential redevelopment along established lanes within the city centre and the Albyn Place/Rubislaw Conservation Area, such as Bon Accord Crescent.

A report submitted to the committee in advance of the meeting stated the policy was a result of new purpose-built offices meaning historic buildings returning to the open market.

Council officials hope the plans will encourage more people to consider the city centre as a viable place to live.

The report states: “Residents should be attracted by greater dwelling choice in a safe well-connected environment.

“This will in turn support greater diversity and urban intensity.”

Senior planner Nigel McDowell, who authored the report, added the move could see the current policy of earmarking historic buildings in the West End for office use come to an end.

He said: “These would be very attractive developments once converted back to residential use.

“The greater part of them have been adapted from residential use for office use and it would be necessary to convert them back.

“We are anticipating that a change in the office policy would be the next step.”