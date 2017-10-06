Public to have say on bright idea to help give Aberdeen some extra colour

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Aberdeen residents have been asked to shed light on plans to showcase the city’s landmarks.

A public engagement exercise has been launched by Aberdeen council as part of the City Centre Masterplan project to use creative lighting across the city.

Aberdeen in Colour is looking to enhance landmarks, streetscapes and cultural experiences to make the city more welcoming.

Award-winning design consultancy Steensen Varming, responsible for the lighting of the Sydney Opera House, has been appointed to develop the light strategy.

The company is considering six themes including, unique Aberdeen, a welcoming destination, a new city experience; waterfront connections, night time economy and leadership in technology and sustainability.

The City Centre Masterplan project is being brought forward by the council along with Aberdeen Inspired.

A survey presenting potential lighting treatments has been launched asking the public to select their favourites.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City council’s lead on the city centre, said: “Although this Masterplan project is in the early stages, it is important to get a sense for the approach the public and businesses would like us to take.

“Aberdeen in Colour has the potential to help transform the city centre by raising its profile and boosting the night-time economy – but it must be sympathetic to our unique heritage.

“The annual SPECTRA event has shown us how light can transform the city centre, and Aberdeen in Colour gives us a chance to explore how permanent installations could create a thrilling year-round experience.”

A public drop-in event will be held at the Bon Accord Shopping Centre on Wednesday from 11am to 7pm.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “A creative lighting strategy will put us to the fore in national terms and will have a positive effect for businesses.”