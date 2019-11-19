Public to have chance to see plans for Aberdeen road improvements

Plans for a major Aberdeen roads scheme will be shown to the public.

An exhibition showing the designs for the Berryden Corridor Improvement Project will be on display at Sainsbury’s Berryden later this month.

Council officers will also attend the events, which are being held on Friday November 29, between 10am and 8pm and on Saturday November 30 between 10am and 5pm.

According to the council, Berryden Road is already operating beyond capacity, which causes significant congestion and delays, particularly during peak time.

It’s hoped the improvement project will be build upon the work benefits gained from building Diamond Bridge, which carries around 12,000 vehicles every day.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The new road layout will improve the efficiency of the road, cycleway and pavement network through improving journey time reliability, relieve congestion and improve infrastructure locally for walking and cycling.

“We’d encourage people to come along, view the exhibition, and speak to our staff with any queries they might have.”

Aberdeen City Council has already started the process for compulsory purchase ahead of the project, with around 100 plots of land outstanding.

The improved road will run between Skene Square Roundabout, along Berryden Road and through to St Machar Drive/A96 roundabout.

The existing road will be widended, junctions improved and a new stretch of road built between Ashgrove Road and the Kittybrewster roundabout.