Public to have chance to discuss Scottish Government housing plans

Scottish Government officials are set to visit Aberdeen later this month as part of a consultation on future housing plans.

The Scottish Government is hosting a stakeholder engagement event at the Marriott Hotel in Dyce on January 27, giving people the chance to have their say.

People will have the chance to give their views on the Government’s Housing to 2040 programme.

In a statement, the Scottish Government said: “This event will provide delegates with a chance to hear from Scottish Government officials about the consultation on Housing to 2040.

“The consultation asks for your views on the Scottish Government’s draft vision and principles for our homes and communities in 2040, and your suggestions for innovative, bold and imaginative proposals in order to deliver the housing to 2040 vision.”

The event will begin at 1pm.

