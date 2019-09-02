Public to get say on plans for fire-hit Aberdeen school

A developer is hosting special meetings to showcase its ambition to transform a fire-ravaged Aberdeen school after being slammed by planners.

Grampian Housing Association has announced plans to develop the Victoria Road School site in Torry – recently the scene of a huge blaze – and turn it into 55 homes.

If the organisation gets the green light from Aberdeen City Council, part of the former school would become a children’s nursery and an indoor games area.

The association’s first hurdle was to agree with the council it is doing enough to inform neighbouring residents and traders about the project, as it is classed as a “major development”.

It has now organised three consultation events after the council said this week it needs to do more to promote them.

A new report said: “It is the opinion of the planning authority that the proposed consultation is insufficient for the development proposed.”

The report has recommended a series of measures, which the association said it will abide by.

A Grampian Housing Association spokesman said: “We are displaying posters at various premises open to the public in Torry, including shops and also undertaking a mail drop to residential properties in streets neighbouring the development site.”

The first public exhibition showcasing the plans will be held at Torry Youth and Leisure Centre, Oscar Road, on Thursday from 3-7pm.

The second will be at Old Torry Community Centre, Abbey Place, on Saturday between 11am and 3pm. The final gathering is at Tullos Primary School on September 19 at 7pm.

The spokesman added: “We would encourage anyone who is interested in the Victoria Road School community regeneration project to come along and have their say on our proposals.

“For people who are unable to attend the events there is the option to email or write to us with their feedback.

“Through this extensive consultation process we will be able to present a shared regeneration proposal for this major development which will breathe new life into the heart of Old Torry.”

The blaze broke out at the former school in May and caused extensive damage to the building.