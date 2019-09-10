Public to discuss plans for historic north-east bridge

A series of community sessions to examine options to maintain a historic north-east bridge begin today.

Park Bridge, near Drumoak, which spans the River Dee, will be discussed, with the view of collecting feedback on a series of options for maintaining the structure.

The 165-year-old A-listed crossing was closed in February after serious structural defects were found.

The first drop-in event takes place today from 3-6pm at Durris Kirkton Hall.

Further sessions will be held on September 17 from 3-6pm at Crathes Public Hall and on September 24, 5.30-7.30pm, at Drumoak Church Hall.

Donald MacPherson, Aberdeenshire Council’s bridges and structures manager, said: “I hope as many people as possible can attend the three community information sessions.

“We will be providing information about the current state of Park Bridge as well as listening to your views and feedback about available options for how it can be maintained in the future.”

While the bridge is closed, the nearest River Dee crossings are to the west via the A957 over the Durris Bridge at Crathes, or to the east over the B979 Maryculter Bridge at Milltimber.