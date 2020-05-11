Public speaking seminar for north-east residents

A virtual seminar in the north-east will help attendees overcome their fear of public speaking.

The art of public speaking aims to increase confidence levels and build skills.

The online session teaches a seven step framework for building a foundation for effective public speaking.

The 30 minute class discusses basic tools which can help to boost confidence.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A range of basics will be covered including body language, tone and pitch as well as use of pauses.

It will also discuss how to tackle imposter syndrome, with practical exercises given.

Hosted by Resham Kotecha of Podium Perfect, she has professionally coached a number of people and businesses, including multi-national companies such as Sky and Facebook.

It will be held tomorrow from 6pm-6.30pm.

To register visit https://bit.ly/2L8hVT8.