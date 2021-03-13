Public praised as Aberdeen lifeboat comes to paddleboarders aid

Members of the public have been praised by the coastguard after a paddleboarder required rescue from the River Don this afternoon.

Aberdeen Coastguard Operations Centre received a 999 call at 3.51pm, tasking the inshore lifeboat and the local coastguard team one minute later.

The lifeboat launched and within minutes had recovered the female paddleboarder from the mouth of the river, before transferring her back to base for medical assistance.

The paddleboarder, who is understood to have been on her own, is not thought to have sustained any injuries, however, was suffering from the effects of the cold.

Jonathan Mustard, senior maritime operations officer with HM Coastguard, praised members of the public for “doing the right thing” and dialling 999 immediately.

He said: “There are lots of people out and about around the beach today and they absolutely did the right thing and dialled 999 and asked for the coastguard.

“Our first call was received at 3.51pm but with the volume of calls, we were able to guide the lifeboat in quickly.

“Receiving good information always helps.”