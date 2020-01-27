Public meeting to be held over plans for controversial Aberdeen flats

Residents in a city community are being reminded to make their views heard on a controversial planning application.

A public meeting will be held tomorrow over Carterra’s plans to build 245 apartments at Rubislaw Quarry.

The meeting begins at Harlaw Academy at 7pm, and local councillor Martin Greig urged residents to attend.

He said: “It is essential that the public engage as fully as possible with the planning process.

“People can also comment on the application in written format online or by letter. It’s important to hear what residents have to say about this proposal.

“There will be a variety of views and questions.

“All points raised will be addressed in the course of evaluating merits and demerits of this application.”

All submissions for or against the application must be submitted to Aberdeen City Council by February 6.