Public meeting over irresponsible parking in Aberdeen

A public meeting is to be held tomorrow amid ongoing concerns over irresponsible parking in Aberdeen.

The Evening Express previously reported how Liam Kerr MSP had backed residents’ complaints over parking on Deeside Drive and the surrounding area.

Now north-east regional MSP Mr Kerr, who was recently appointed deputy leader of the Scottish Conservatives, has arranged the meeting – and hopes to welcome representatives from Robert Gordon University and Aberdeen City Council. He said: “I hope we can have an open discussion and explore possible solutions with lasting practical benefits.”

The meeting will be held at Mannofield Cricket Club tomorrow at 6.30pm.