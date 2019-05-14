Public invited to see updated designs for A96 dualling project

New designs for the planned A96 dualling project are going to be shown to the public later this month.

Drop-in sessions will be held showcasing the updated designs for the upgrades to the 26-mile section of road between Huntly and Aberdeen.

The plans will be on show between May 28 and May 31 in Inverurie, Blackburn and Huntly.

The number of options shown will be reduced compared to the exhibitions in October. with others changed following feedback

Transport Scotland is aiming to identify a preferred option by the end of this year.

Find your nearest drop in session

Sessions will be held in three north-east towns later this month.

Tuesday 28 & Wednesday 29 May 2019

Wyness Hall

Inverurie

AB51 3QB

Wyness Hall Inverurie AB51 3QB Thursday 30 May 2019

Kinellar Community Hall

Blackburn

AB21 0JQ

Kinellar Community Hall Blackburn AB21 0JQ Friday 31 May 2019

Gordon Arms Hotel

Huntly

AB54 8AF

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The Scottish Government has given a clear commitment to dual the A96 which will see delivery of around 88 miles of upgraded road between Inverness and Aberdeen, a huge task but one we are committed to delivering.

“As part of that work, we are taking forward the design work for the stretch of the route between East of Huntly and Aberdeen.

“Having shared our options and invited comment from local residents on a series of options last October, we have now reduced the number of options for this challenging section of the A96.

“We have also made some changes to the options being taken forward as a result of the feedback we have received.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in this scheme to visit one of the drop-ins from 28-31 May and give us their views.

“The vital feedback we receive will help inform the design and assessment work as we look to identify a preferred option by the end of this year.”

