Public invited to have say on future of north-east town’s school catchment zones

Members of the public are being invited to take part in the consultation for school catchment areas in a north-east town.

Aberdeenshire Council is currently reviewing where pupils are sent to primary school in Inverurie, based on where they live.

It focuses on the catchment zones for Kellands, Strathburn and Uryside Primary Schools.

An online consultation is now in place, and will be open until September 6.

The primary school catchment areas in #Inverurie are being reviewed and we would like gather feedback from parents and the wider community. Find out more about how you can have your say at https://t.co/3yimv16S6t pic.twitter.com/YmW7JlVB2t — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) August 15, 2019

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A public meeting will also be held at Inverurie Academy on August 29 at 7pm.

All are welcome to attend, where questions will be answered.

Any changes would take affect from August 2020.

There is a short online survey, where people can view the maps of the proposed areas and leave their opinions, at http://bit.ly/2MjNyMa

Alternatively, views can also be emailed to learningestates@aberdeenshire.gov.uk