Public invited to drop-in event to discuss north-east town flood risk

Residents are being invited to attend a drop-in information session to discuss flood risk within a north-east community.

Aberdeenshire Council will host the Insch flood study event on Monday October 7 from 3pm to 7pm in the Mither Tap room at Bennachie Leisure Centre on Largie Road.

The local authority is working alongside Dougall Baillie Associates (DBA) and JBA Consulting to evaluate flood risk and is encouraging both residents and other stakeholders to have their say on a preferred flood protection option for the area.

During the event, representatives from Aberdeenshire Council, DBA and JBA will be on hand to provide further information on the flood study and to talk through the potential option with the aid of posters and drawings.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Lee Watson, Aberdeenshire Council’s principal engineer for flood risk and coast protection, said: “This will be the final opportunity to provide comments on the preferred option prior to submission for consideration by the Scottish Government.

“We hope to see as many as people possible attend the event and would encourage people to invite others who may also be interested in this important matter.”