Public health concerns after Aberdeen City Council suspends rat baiting

Concerns have been raised about vermin problems in an Aberdeen conservation area after rat baiting was stopped due to the lockdown.

Aberdeen City Council previously carried out work to control rat numbers at Walker Dam in Craigiebuckler, but suspended services last week amid the removal of non-essential services as a result of Covid-19 closures.

Residents have previously complained about rodents going into gardens in residential areas around the site, and the problem was particularly bad in the last year with more rats reported.

Councillor Martin Greig, who represents the area, said: “The council has stopped rat baiting at Walker Dam. A lot of residents have complained of a major increase in rats in the last year in the vicinity.

“The baiting stopped on March 24. The worry is this is a real health hazard for residents and could get worse if left.

“It is important that residents continue to report incidents so that there is at least a record.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Constituents had previously been in touch to raise worries about brown bins and recycling pick-ups by Aberdeen City Council being stopped, as well as recycling centres being closed.

They fear there will be a build-up of rubbish sitting in gardens that could attract rodents.

Members of the public have been told they can still recycle at points in supermarket car parks, but they should only be doing so if they are going out to do an essential shop, and a journey should not be made only for this purpose.

Mr Greig added: “I am astonished at the news that this collection has stopped.

“I am concerned that residents will find it difficult to store all the refuse.

“There will be environmental health concerns.

“Residents have complained of the presence of rats in their gardens in the vicinity.

“I am very concerned of the risks if insanitary conditions continue.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We stopped rat baiting at Walker Dam due to current government advice during coronavirus.

“We will review the need to reinstate as soon it is possible to do so.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: