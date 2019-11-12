Public given chance to share views on new £71 million academy

Residents will get the chance to air their views on a potential £71 million academy in the north-east.

Aberdeenshire Council is looking at the possibility of building the state-of-the-art academy in Peterhead that could include primary and nursery provision.

It will take place at the current school today at 7pm.

Last month councillors on Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee agreed that parents, pupils and staff will be consulted on its replacement.

A site on Kinmundy Road in Peterhead has been chosen as the prospective location with plans for a 1,400-pupil secondary.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “As part of the statutory consultation, which is ongoing until December 13, there will be a public meeting.

“The event will take place at the school on Tuesday from 7pm.”