Public consultation to be held on plans to redevelop vacant Aberdeen city centre office block

A developer had drawn up plans to turn a former Aberdeen city centre office block into 250 flats.
Cater Group wants to turn Atholl House on Guild Street into properties and the site could also include around 16,150 sq ft of commercial and retail space.
A proposal of application notice has been submitted to Aberdeen City Council for the new scheme.
