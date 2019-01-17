Public consultation over future of over-capacity Aberdeen primary school

A public consultation to gather opinion on the future of an Aberdeen school is to be held next month.

St Peters RC School, on Dunbar Street, is currently facing over-capacity issues, with proposals in place to build a replacement building at the former Riverbank School in Tillydrone.

In November last year councillors unanimously agreed to carry out a public consultation into four different options for the existing school.

Aberdeen City Council officers were instructed to produce a report on the feasibility of moving St Peter’s School to the site of Riverbank School, with officers recommending maximum investment to upgrade the site.

A formal statutory consultation is now taking place, which is expected to take seven weeks.

It is likely to begin on February 7.

Three public meetings will be held to accept general comments from the public, with one of the sessions geared towards the wider diocese.

St Peter’s School was previously reported to be operating at 150% capacity.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A report given to councillors recommends Riverbank School should be upgraded from the current Grade B status to Grade A, and is expected to be referred to budgeting after a public consultation has taken place.

Unlike previous events, there will not be different options to choose from.

General comments will be welcomed instead, with a main focus on investment plans for the site.

At that point, it was agreed ways to alleviate capacity issues at St Peter’s School will be looked into.

Councillor Alex McLellan, who represents the Seaton, Tillydrone and Old Aberdeen ward, said: “I look forward to seeing the responses from parents and the community on the investment options for Riverbank.

“As a local councillor, I will absolutely support significant investment to Riverbank so it is of the highest standard for the pupils of St Peter’s.”

Due to the upgrades required to merge the two schools, St Peter’s School would not be moving to the new site until 2021 at the earliest.

In March 2017, the green light was given to build a new school on the site of St Machar and Tillydrone School and to relocate Riverbank School into the new building.

Councillor John Wheeler, educational operational delivery convener, said: “We are launching a statutory consultation next month regarding the proposal to relocate St Peter’s School to the existing Riverbank School building once the new replacement Riverbank school has been opened.

“We are currently discussing the details of public meetings with St Peter’s Parent Council to ensure it is as inclusive and representative as possible.”