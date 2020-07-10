Public consultation on new Aberdeen cycle path starts today

A week-long public consultation on a new Aberdeen cycle path begins today.

The plans are aiming to encourage residents to cycle in the Hazlehead area for both work and leisure.

With cycling becoming more popular due to continued physical distancing, Aberdeen City Council are aiming to expand biking infrastructure across the city.

They want to create a cycle path between Hazlehead roundabout and Rosemount Viaduct.

The local authority is asking the public for feedback to help finalise the designs.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “It is good we have a week to engage with the public on our plans for the area from Hazlehead to the city centre.

“The consultation held for the beach area active travel plans proved to be very popular and I’d encourage people to take part in this one too.

“We’ve already made changes in other projects thanks to suggestions from local people so we’d really like to hear their views on this scheme as this will help us to shape the final plans.”

The highlights of the Hazlehead active travel scheme include:

Mandatory cycle lane (cycles only; vehicles are not allowed to drive into or park in the cycle lane) from Hazlehead to city centre

The mandatory cycle lanes would follow the direction of traffic in both directions at Queens Road, Carden Place and Skene Street

Some parking removed along main route and displaced onto adjacent side streets

Links to existing cycle lane route at Hazlehead for travel to Kingswells and Westhill

Right turn bans from Queen’s Road into Hazeldene Road, and from Springfield Road into Woodburn Avenue.

Feedback from the public is being taken into consideration to help shape these plans so comments on these options and the proposals are invited at https://consultation.aberdeencity.gov.uk/place/spaces-for-people-hazlehead-active-travel-corridor/.