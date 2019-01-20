Public consultation for outline plans for care services in Aberdeen

Outline plans to deliver a range of care services in Aberdeen has been made available for public consultation.

The Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership has released details of its strategic plan for the next three years.

It aims to improve people’s health and wellbeing based on a strategy of “prevention, resilience, enabling, connections and communities.”

The partnership has developed the plan following extensive discussions with individuals, organisations and professionals from across the city.

The consultation will be open until Thursday, February 28.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter