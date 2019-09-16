Public buildings across Aberdeen to offer free sanitary products

Free sanitary products will now be made available at four public buildings in Aberdeen.

As part of the local authority’s aim to eradicate period poverty, the products can now be collected from Airyhall Library, Marischal College, Mastrick Access Point and Whinhill Medical Practice. The Scottish Government provided north-east councils with a £4 million fund to increase the number of places where products could be accessed.

The free items are part of a partnership with Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE).

A local authority spokeswoman said: “Aberdeen City Council has been at the forefront of tackling period poverty.

In September 2018 the council invested £40,000 over and above national funding in a free distribution scheme across Aberdeen schools to ensure the dignity and wellbeing of our young people is enhanced.

“In our continued commitment to tackling period poverty and in partnership with CFINE, we are giving free sanitary products to anyone who needs them. The products are available from Airyhall Library, Marischal College, Mastrick Access Point and Whinhill Medical Practice.”

The Scottish Government launched a pilot scheme in Aberdeen in 2017, which was run by CFINE.

Christine McLean, development worker for CFINE, said: “CFINE is delighted to be involved in the Access to Sanitary Products pilot scheme, led by Aberdeen City Council.

“Menstruation is a natural function, and no or inappropriate protection is a health and wellbeing issue.

“We believe that everyone should have access to free tampons and sanitary pads.

“CFINE is contracted by Aberdeen City Council to distribute free sanitary products across the city – this is additional to our distribution of products through our FareShare scheme, which has successfully operated for the past one-and-a-half years, making free products available to low-income people.

“Both schemes are supported by the Scottish Government and it is intended, through the local authority scheme, that CFINE will work with various public facilities to make sanitary products widely available.”