Public asked to share views on NHS Grampian

Residents are being asked to give their views on health services in the area based on their personal experiences.

MSPs from the Scottish Parliament’s health and sport committee will quiz the chair and chief executive of NHS Grampian on Tuesday December 17.

Local people living in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray can let the committee know their views through an online tool.

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald, who is also convener of the health and sport committee, said: “As a committee, we are always looking for new and innovative ways for Scotland’s public to have their say on our health services.

“This online tool allows local people to tell us directly about their experiences of NHS Grampian.

“We are extremely keen to hear their views and questions they have for the board.

“This is a great opportunity to have your voice heard so please get in touch.”

The questions for the health board will focus on the current challenges and how staff are tackling them.

The committee will also investigate how services could be developed.

Those who wish to join the discussion can visit parliament.scot/nhsgrampian.

The final day to submit is Friday, December 6.