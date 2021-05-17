Public asked to help pick route for new ‘walk, wheel and cycle’ path between Westhill and Kingswells

The public has been asked to have their say on a proposed path for people walking, wheeling or cycling between Westhill and Kingswells.

The online consultation, which has been organised by Nestrans, has opened today and will last for four weeks.

Three options for the new path are up for consideration by the north-east transport body, with input from both Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council.

One of the suggested paths follows the route of the A944, while the other two are located north and south of the road – though all three would connect the Prime Four Business Park and park & ride facilities, and all would be segregated.

They were each designed following earlier consultation with the public, as well as elected representatives, council officers, key stakeholders and local primary schools.

Nestrans has said they hope to create a “safe, direct, convenient, coherent, and continuous” link between the Aberdeenshire town and the Aberdeen suburb, which will encourage people to leave their car behind when travelling.

Chairwoman of Nestrans and Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson Sandra Macdonald said: “More people choose to travel by walking, wheeling or cycling when they can use paths that are separated from vehicular traffic.

“This flagship route is an important active travel connection and I’m pleased that this study is reaching its final stage.

“I’d encourage everyone who lives in the area to take part in the consultation.”

Councillor Peter Argyle, chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee and vice-chairman of Nestrans, said: “The existing cycle route between Westhill and Kingswells is well used.

“We have a great opportunity to improve what is available by creating a continuous route and we want to ensure that the final design will meet the needs of all users.”

You can learn more details about the proposals and take part in the survey on the Nestrans website here.