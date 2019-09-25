Public asked to give views on whether to clamp down on number of Aberdeen strip clubs

The public are being asked to give their views on whether to clamp down on strip clubs.

The Scottish Government has introduced legislation which allows councils to limit the number of strip clubs – including setting a zero limit.

As a result, Aberdeen City Council has launched a public consultation on the issue and is inviting residents across the city to share their views.

The licensing committee will consider the responses at a meeting on December 3 and will decide whether they should introduce a specific licence for sexual entertainment venues.

If it decides to license the venues, this resolution will come into force a year later, at which point anyone operating such a venue will have to apply for a licence.

The consultation closes at midnight on Thursday November 21.

It can be accessed via the council website at https://bit.ly/2mk02Yo