The public have been asked to call the police, and not approach a missing Aberdeen man.

John Andrew Middleton, from Torry, was last seen in the Victoria Road area on Friday.

The 21-year-old is white, 5ft 10in tall with short dark brown hair and green eyes.

Officers are warning the public not to approach him, and said “considerable and extensive efforts are being put into locating him.”

Anyone with information as to John’s location is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.