Public asked for help to name archaeological dig searching for lost north-east monastery

A competition has been launched to name a new archaeological dig to locate a lost 10th-Century north-east monastery.

Researchers involved in the Book of Deer project are applying for a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant to help them continue the search.

The funds will be used to excavate a site at Old Deer where they have found many historical artefacts, including a medieval gaming board. It will also help pay for further discoveries to be analysed and dated.

Researchers have spent more than 10 years trying to find the former monastery, which has left no trace of its existence apart from a book. The Monastery of Deer is believed to be the site where the Book of Deer, currently at Cambridge University, was written. The book is considered one of the most important works in the Gaelic language.

Members of the public are now being given the chance to come up with a name for the project in an online competition.

The lucky winner will join archaeologists for a day at the Aberdeenshire site once the dig gets under way.

Ali Cameron, lead archeologist, said: “People are really interested in local history, and to be able to name the project would be brilliant.

“We’re hoping to open up a bigger trench and uncover more finds. It’s fascinating to have this monastery, which is so old and was forgotten about until the book was found. Its tantalising we may have found it, and it’s under this field, but we’re short of money so this is what this funding is all about.”

To take part in the competition, visit facebook.com/TheBookOfDeerProject or twitter.com/bookof_deer