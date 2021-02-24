Public asked for feedback on planned shared cycle paths

Members of the public are being asked to give their thoughts on shared-use paths in two north-east towns.

Aberdeenshire Council is seeking feedback from residents of Inverurie and Portlethen on a proposed cycle and walking infrastructure being developed in each community

Working with design consultants WSP, a virtual presentation has been prepared which highlights the route corridors and further details on what is being proposed.

The proposals were first outlined in the development of the Integrated Travel Town Masterplan, and will be progressed following a successful funding allocation from Transport Scotland’s ‘Low Carbon Transport Travel Fund’.

Ewan Wallace, head of transportation at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Covid-19 has changed the way residents approach travel and commuting in Aberdeenshire.

“Even before the pandemic, there was an increasing need to develop more sustainable travel options and tackle rising CO² emissions.

“This proposal aims to encourage sustainable travel within Aberdeenshire communities and build upon our network of cycling and walking routes.”

The proposed design in Inverurie would aim to create improved access between Port Elphinstone and Inverurie Community Campus, including links to the A96 shared-use path to Kintore.

In Portlethen, designs would aim to create improved access along Muirend Road for walkers and cyclists and include links to Badentoy Industrial estate and Cookstone Road, linking to the primary school and railway station.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “I’m delighted to see that progress is being made to deliver the aspirations set out in the Integrated Travel Town documents. I would encourage local residents to read the proposals and share their thoughts.

“With many people now opting to walk or cycle for short distances, the new links will provide an additional level of support to help us all move more sustainably and play our own small part in addressing climate change issues.”

Inverurie and district councillor Lesley Berry said: “Anything that encourages our residents, of all ages, to get from A to B in a safe and enjoyable manner has to be welcomed.

“We live in a beautiful part of the world and all active travel should be encouraged to allow as many people as possible to take advantage of the sights and sounds on our doorstep.”

The presentation and accompanying survey for both towns opened on Monday February 22 and will close on Sunday March 21.

They can be completed at the end of the following presentations: Inverurie, https://bit.ly/37prjxi and Portlethen, https://bit.ly/3qwkpOr

For paper copies or further information, contact transportationstrategy@aberdeenshire.gov.uk