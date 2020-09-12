Public access PCs available to book at Aberdeenshire libraries from next week

Public access PCs will be available to use at Ellon and Stonehaven libraries from next Tuesday.

Hour-long slots allow 45 minutes use and the chance for staff to ensure hygiene between users, who are asked to wear face coverings.

Live Life Aberdeenshire asks that users always wear a face covering when in the library and using the PC and if you show any symptoms of Covid-19, do not book the service.

When you arrive in the library, a member of staff will ask you for your name and borrower number. They will then direct you to your computer.

Users are asked to try and arrive on time and vacate the PC as soon as your session has ended in order to give staff time to clean the hardware in readiness for the next user.

For more information and to book, see http://bit.ly/PublicPC