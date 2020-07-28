Pub and lounge to reopen at Aberdeen’s airport

An award-winning lounge and a popular pub are to reopen at Aberdeen International Airport.

The Northern Lights Lounge will open its doors again on Saturday, while The Distilling House will open on Thursday.

Measures have been put in place to allow passengers to be able to attend both safely.

In the lounge, there is now table service, with food prepared to order and drinks delivered to the table.

QR codes have also been created to view menus via mobile, which can also be used to place orders at The Distilling House.

Tables and chairs are also placed for social distancing, there is a one-way system for entering and exiting and hand sanitising stations have been set out throughout.

Customers will be asked for their information when entering for test and protect purposes.

Roger Hunt, interim managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “As we ease out of lockdown we have increased our focus on maintaining public safety and that of our staff through the introduction of a series of enhanced safety measures.

“Bringing back business safely remains a key priority and we are looking forward to our business partners reopening at our terminal. While it is critical that we re-emerge with strong connectivity it is also key that the passengers using our airport have access to as many of the facilities possible within the terminal and feel safe to do so.

“Both the Northern Lights Lounge and Distilling House have been extremely popular additions to our airport as part of the recent transformation of the terminal and I am delighted that they are both back up and running for our passengers.”