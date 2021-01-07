Psychology students give helping hand to north-east swimmers and coaches

Psychology students have given swimmers and their coaches in the north-east a mental health boost during lockdown with a series of online workshops.

Two DPsych Sport and Exercise trainees from Glasgow Caledonian University, Elanor Cormack and Zoe Black, have been helping the Scottish Amateur Swimming Association (SASA) North District with self-awareness, anxiety management, team building and communication.

GCU sport and exercise lecturer Dr Bryan McCann is “incredibly proud” of his students and “delighted” to be working with SASA.

He said: “The importance of psychology is increasingly recognised within sporting contexts, particularly given the current uncertainty relating to training and performance due to Covid-19.

“We are delighted to be working with SASA North to facilitate the delivery of these psychology workshops for their athletes and coaches.”

The students were contracted as casual tutors as part of their programme placements to deliver workshops to young athletes aged 13 to 15 plus, and their coaches, from October to December 2020.

Gregor McMillan, performance squad coach at Aberdeen University Performance Swimming (UOAPS), said: “We’ve really enjoyed the collaboration with Glasgow Caledonian University.

“In what has been a really challenging period for athletes, coaches and families this has been an excellent learning opportunity and an escape for all.

“Athletes from the north of Scotland are physically and technically really strong in the sport of swimming. However, one area that has been left untapped is the area of psychology and is something we felt needed addressing.

“Bryan McCann has been a well-respected leader in this field and it was through contacting him this project developed.

“Thank you to Bryan and his team at GCU, we hope this will be an ongoing partnership to help develop more capable, confident and successful athletes in the future.”